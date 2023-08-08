‘Fire Force’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

The guys in Company 8 will be back for a third season of firefighting heroics.

When season two of Fire Force ended back in 2020, fans were left eager for more.

The show follows Shinra Kasakabi, a young man who is known as “The Devil’s Footprints” for his curious ability to ignite his own feet at will. He joins Special Fire Force Company 8, a group of other flame-manipulators who use their combustible talents to extinguish infernals.

Fire Force is usually classed as shōnen anime, meaning it is made to appeal to adolescent boys, but anyone with a love for superheroes can get into the show. After all, who doesn’t like firefighters?

Fire Force is not likely to be back on our screens until spring 2024 at the earliest. Sure, this is a letdown for fans hoping for season 3 to kick off soon – but in the meantime, you can always check out the manga series by Atsushi Ohkubo (if you haven’t done so already).

The main cast is rumored to be the same, meaning Captain Oubi will still be voiced by Kazuya Nakai (Japanese)/Jeremy Inman (English) while Shinra will be voiced by Maaya Sakamoto (Japanese)/Derick Snow (English).

Though plot details for season 3 are sparse at the moment, by looking at the manga we can predict that Company Eight will be declared a terrorist group, and captain Oubi will be imprisoned. It will be up to our heroes to stage a prison break and take down the corrupt organizations responsible.

You can catch up with all the drama in Company 8 by watching the first two seasons on Crunchyroll.