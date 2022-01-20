Funimation to release ‘Demon Slayer’ dubs this Friday

Today Funimation announced that it would stream English dubs for all seven episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc beginning tomorrow, Jan. 21.

The arc, which comprises the first part of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s second season, was first released in Oct. 2021. The Mugen Train Arc is an adaptation of the hugely popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train — currently the highest-grossing anime film in the world — featuring an original first episode revolving around the movie’s hero, the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku. The serialization also features new music from LiSA, who wrote the theme for the film as well as the show’s first season.

Cast and crew reprised their roles for the production of Mugen Train, and so have the English voice actors. The English voice cast features Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro, Abby Trott as Nezuko, Aleks Le as Zenitsu, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke, Mark Whitten as Kyojuro Rengoku, and Landon McDonald as the Lower One Enmu. Their performances in the film version of the arc are already on the platform.

The Mugen Train Arc was followed by the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc which began streaming in December as a sequel to the film and serialization. The current arc is set to conclude this Sunday following an eventful eight episode run.

While Funimation is getting the dubs first, you can stream the first season of Demon Slayer dubbed on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is also streaming a subbed version of the Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc.