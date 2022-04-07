GKIDS to release ‘Summer Ghost’ in theaters this summer

New York-based animation distributor GKIDS announced today that it has acquired the North American distribution rights to Summer Ghost, the debut film of illustrator loundraw, and plans to release the short film in theaters (appropriately) this summer.

The 40-minute film, released in Japan in November, will screen theatrically with subtitles and in a new English-language dub. GKIDS says it will screen with “a documentary about the production of the film, and additional special content.” You can check out the first English trailer for the film about a transformative summer for three teenagers pursuing a supernatural urban legend below.

Loundraw is best known for his illustration work in Yoru Sumino’s novel I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, but has also contributed to anime and film. The artist was a concept designer on Josee, The Tiger and the Fish, and in 2019 founded Flat Studio to work on original animation.

GKIDS president David Jesteadt said of the artist in a press release:

We are very excited to introduce American audiences to a major new talent. With Summer Ghost, loundraw has transferred his emotive illustration style to a story of human connection that meets our current moment.

Loundraw is joined by a talent crew featuring novelist Otsuichi as screenwriter, and pianist Akira Kosemura as the original soundtrack’s composer. Chiaki Kobayashi (SK8 the Infinity), Miyuri Shimabukuro (Fire Force), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Fruits Basket), and Rina Kawaei (Ride Your Wave) star as the voices of the main cast. GKIDS has not yet announced casting for its dub.