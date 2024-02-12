‘Go! Go! Loser Ranger!’ release window, plot, and more

What if the beloved Power Rangers weren’t as good as we were made to believe? Well, that’s what you can expect in the upcoming anime adaptation of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

After an overwhelmingly positive reception towards the original manga in 2021, an anime announcement came all the way back in December, 2022. Sealing the deal was the trailer’s release, which came in late 2023. With that first glimpse, anticipation has rightly soared, with fans curious about when we’ll be treated to the travails of Foot Soldier D and the gang.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!’s release window

According to the trailer, fans can expect to see Go! Go! Loser Ranger! on their screens sometime in 2024. However, the exact release window hasn’t been narrowed any further than that. Nonetheless, the promise of a 2024 release is more than enough assurance for now.

The cast and crew

Alongside the trailer, the announcement of the voice cast for the anime has also revved us up. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be directed by Keiichiro Ochi, who has famously worked on Black Butler and Under Ninja. Furthermore, it will be produced by Yostar Pictures, which has produced some pretty impressive stuff, including Blue Archive and Azure Lane. Altogether, it’s obvious that with this creative team, the upcoming anime is in very good hands.

The main cast includes:

Yusuke Kobayashi as Foot Soldier D

Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri

Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama

Yuichi Nakamura as Red Keeper

Go Inoue as Blue Keeper

M.A.O as Pink Keeper

Kohsuke Toriumi as Green Keeper

Kensho Ono as Yellow Keeper

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!’s plot synopsis

"Go! Go! Loser Ranger!" (Sentai Daishikkaku) will have NEW ANIME INFORMATIONS delivered on March 24's Blue Stage at AnimeJapan 2024. Main cast will appear too. pic.twitter.com/keCdQaDEif — SUGOI BINGUS (@SugoiBingus) January 17, 2024

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a spin on the Super Sentai trope of anime, which was widely popularized by shows like Power Rangers. While most shows like these focus on paladin heroes who often have to face and eliminate otherworldly threats, the upcoming anime is uniquely told from the villain’s perspective.

However, instead of a story about defeating the bad guys, in Go! Go! Loser Ranger, the “Executives of the Villainous Army of Evil” were already defeated by the Dragon Keepers. Now, thirteen years later, the foot soldiers of the Villainous Army are forced to reenact their defeat and serve under the Dragon Keepers. The anime follows one of these soldiers, Foot Soldier D, who decides to infiltrate the ranks of the Dragon Keepers, and end their oppression once and for all.

Overall, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is a compelling interrogation of what constitutes good and evil, as the Dragon Keepers, who are meant to be the good guys, are not all that they seem on the surface.