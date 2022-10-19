Has Chainsaw Man been canceled?

Chainsaw Man has been one of 2022’s most anticipated anime releases in a season full of long-awaited launches, but according to the internet, its future is uncertain.

Recently there has been talk on the net that Chainsaw Man has been canceled with some suggesting that this cancelation has only taken place in the United States. Of course, it is the internet so you shouldn’t be so quick to believe everything you hear.

If you’re wondering how much longer you’ll be able to catch Chainsaw Man here is news about the show’s current airing status both around the globe and in the United States.

Is Chainsaw Man canceled?

At the time of writing this, there is no indication that Chainsaw Man has been canceled. In fact, the show just dropped its second episode via Crunchyroll less than 24 hours ago.

The biggest reason that fans are being tricked into believing that the show has been canceled is a viral TikTok that suggested it was taken off the air as Denji’s boss in the show is a predator. Of course, this is completely false and simply a joke, but it has convinced many that the show has been taken off the air.

Another reason that some may have been tricked is a satirical post shared by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Following the show’s premiere, the social media page from this company shared a thread reacting to the characters in the show and sharing some chainsaw tips and statistics from the country.

There's a chainsaw dog? — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) October 12, 2022

Outside of this trolling, there has been no news from any of the official sources related to the series that it has been canceled or pulled from the air in the United States so if you’ve been awaiting your chance to see the story unfold you should still be able to do so.

Chainsaw Man is available on Crunchyroll will season one currently airing weekly.