HBO Max confirms ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ 2023 release

While details for the release of Rick and Morty‘s seventh season remain somewhat vague, another Rick and Morty project has finally been announced and will appear on streaming services this year.

HBO Max revealed that Rick and Morty: The Anime, the Japanese spin-off of Rick and Morty, will be released on HBO Max and Adult Swim this year. Unfortunately, just like the seventh season, details of the anime’s release date remain vague. Based on the image that was shared on Twitter, fans will still meet Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, but they may look slightly different compared to their cartoon counterparts.

Same faces, different places.



Rick and Morty: The Anime is coming this year to Max and @adultswim. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/GLs6mgH4lB — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

The Rick and Morty anime spin-off was announced in May 2022 and will feature 10 episodes directed by Tower of God‘s Takashi Sano. Sano has also directed two Rick and Morty episodes, titled “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil). Sano commented on the project in a 2022 press release, stating that the anime will “stand on its own” but will also tell the epic adventures of Rick and Morty.

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion. It’s such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

While the anime spin-off will be released sometime this year, seasons one to six of the original Rick and Morty series are available to stream on HBO Max and Netflix.