Here are all the dubs coming to Crunchyroll this winter

The Winter 2022 anime season is upon us, and while most of the shows have premiered, dubs for the most popular new series are just getting announced.

Today, Crunchyroll unveiled the slate of new dubs headed to the streaming service in the coming weeks. Each series will soon be viewable in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German in the more than 200 markets Crunchyroll serves.

Dubs in all five languages are in production for the fantasy MMORPG isekai In the Land of Leadale, hitman romance Love of Kill, demon-slaying shonen Orient, the reincarnation isekai The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest. Dubs for Platinum End, the supernatural thriller by Death Note writer Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata, are scheduled to finish premiering this season as well. The OVA episode of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X will also see an English dub this winter.

You can check out art from each newly dubbed series below.

Additionally, Crunchyroll is filling out its non-English dub catalog for a handful of popular series. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 will receive Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs, while Haikyu!! seasons one and two will be released in Spanish and Portuguese. In addition, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S OVA is getting Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German language options, and The Ancient Magus’ Bride -The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm will receive dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, and German.

All that said, it looks like Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc won’t be getting English dubs this season after all.