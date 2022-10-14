Here are our biggest predictions for ‘Mob Psycho 100’ season 3

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Mob Psycho 100‘s third season, as well as the manga chapters 92 through 101.

After a three-year hiatus, Mob Psycho 100 is finally back with its third and final season. The supernatural anime premiered in 2016 and has since gathered its share of loyal viewers. Action, fantasy, and comedy are the series’ key elements, keeping audiences hooked to Mob’s story as he struggles to control his psychic powers.

With the beloved series drawing ever closer to its end, fans are getting ready to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters, but that’s not all they’re doing. The more impatient viewers have a hard time waiting to see how the anime will end, and speculations are aplenty. Thus, here is a breakdown of the major events that we could see in Mob Psycho 100 season three. Beware, though, spoilers ahead.

What can fans expect from the final season?

Perhaps the most obvious prediction is that Mob Psycho 100‘s final season will adapt the remaining arcs of the manga. With the “World Domination” arc having been neatly wrapped up at the end of season two, all that’s left to cover are three arcs and an epilogue chapter. Thus, fans can expect to see the “Divine Tree” arc, the “Telepathy” mini-arc, and at long last, the “???%” arc, which is arguably the most highly anticipated of all.

Of one thing Mob Psycho 100 fans can be absolutely certain: new season, new antagonist. In season three, it’s expected that Dimple will take one for the team and play this role after gaining godlike powers. After being told off by Mob, Dimple goes rogue and brainwashes people so that he can rule over them. When Mob tries to stop him, Dimple uses the Divine Tree’s powers to defeat him. At the end of the day, there’s nothing a heart-to-heart can’t fix. With the issue solved, Dimple sacrifices himself to the sentient Divine Tree in order to protect Mob.

Mob Psycho 100‘s final season is bound to include some Telepathy Club hijinks. We expect to finally see the group manage to contact some aliens, despite it being no easy task. Naturally, an extraterrestrial encounter wouldn’t be complete without a good, old-fashion abduction, and Inukawa will be the unfortunate victim. No worries, though; he shall return safe and sound.

Toward the end of the season, we’ll also see Mob trying to confess his feelings for Tsobomi after learning that she will move away. Despite his effort, he gets hit by a car on his way to see her and struggles to keep his emotions at bay, and we all know how that usually plays out. Then ???% is activated, causing Mob to go on a rampage across the city while his friends try their best to stop him. The event will allow viewers to witness Mob confronting ???%, and in the process, Reigen will also finally come clean regarding his secret.

To see if all these predictions come to fruition, don’t miss out on any new Mob Psycho 100 content. Season three is currently being aired on Crunchyroll, with a new episode hitting the platform every Wednesday.