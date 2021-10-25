Here Are The Vampire Anime Currently On Netflix

Even though Halloween is right around the corner, you may still be wondering what costume you’re going to wear to your friend’s big party. Just remember: when all else fails, you can always go as a vampire. Even if there will be one or two vampires at the party already, that doesn’t mean you can’t stand out from the crowd. What’s more synonymous with Halloween than a vampire? Okay, fine⏤werewolves, ghosts, zombies and nearly dozens of other things are synonymous with the supernatural holiday as well. But vampires take first place.

Do you know what else is synonymous with vampire cosplay? Vampire anime. With the anime trend at an all-time high and thousands of colorful character designs, you shouldn’t have any problem finding a character to cosplay this Halloween. Of course, as it is with most anime subgenres, there are hundreds of vampire anime titles that have interesting takes on the world of vampires, making it difficult to decide which ones to draw inspiration from.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber but don’t have the time to browse for something to get into, the streaming giant has a few titles that might help you come up with solid costume ideas while also introducing you to some bloodsucking new characters. Here’s a look at the vampire anime currently on Netflix.

Sirius the Jaeger

Created by Keigo Koyanagi, Sirius the Jaeger is set in the 1930s when a group of vampires flee China and head to Japan. Chasing them are the vampire-hunting Jaegers and their star werewolf, Yulily of the Sirius clan. Searching for his brother and the mysterious holy relic The Ark of Sirius, Yulily engages in deadly battles with the vampires of the Alma Corporation to fulfill an ancient prophecy and uphold an oath of revenge.

Sirius the Jaeger is an action-packed, around-the-world thriller full of supernaturally-powered action sequences that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The animation is beautifully immersive and detailed with a storyline that’s both engaging and well-developed. The character designs are intriguing enough that you’re sure to impress anyone with your Sirus the Jaeger cosplay. If you like shonen anime and vampires, then you’re going to love Sirius the Jaeger.

Trese

Created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, Trese is a Filipino crime horror anime that centers around occult detective Alexandra Trese as she tries to keep the peace between the dark supernatural underworld and the human world. As monsters and other supernatural entities attempt to infiltrate the criminal element, Trese’s fight to solve the ghastly murders and follow the source of the demonic criminal activity only gets more difficult. Little does she know that an evil force is slowly brewing a storm on the horizon.

Trese is another action-packed anime with a great storyline that’s full of all types of monsters, including vampires. Rich with mythical creatures from Filipino folklore, it puts a unique spin on the vampire anime genre that is both funny and exciting to watch. Trese has a slew of character designs if you want some really creative ideas for your Halloween costume.

Vampire Knight

Created by Matsuri Hino, Vampire Knight takes a more lighthearted approach to the vampire genre. It follows the story of a young girl named Yuki, who is saved from a vampire attack by Kaname Kuran, a Pureblood vampire prince. Ten years later, Yuki is a member of the Disciplinary Committee at the Cross Academy, an elite school meant to train vampire nobles to ignore their bloodlust and coexist with humans. As only one of the few humans allowed to patrol the school grounds at night, Yuki protects both the human students of the Day Dormitory and the class of vampires of the Night Dormitory led by Kaname Kuran from each other in the hopes that vampires can finally live with humans without killing each other.

Vampire Knight is not as serious or action-packed as the previous two titles, but since it is about vampires, it does have its dark moments. Its play on teen angst and romantic elements gives the anime a very Twilight-esque vibe. The only difference is that Vampire Knight is more playful and seductive with the typical vampire tropes. With the colorful assortment of vampires that fill the Night Dormitory, you’re sure to find one that’s a perfect muse for your Halloween cosplay.

Castlevania

If you’ve played the Konami games, then you already know this Netflix original anime is all about vampires. It follows the story of the famous monster hunter Trevor Belmont as he battles the hordes of Dracula throughout the land of Wallachia. With the help of the magician Sympha and Dracula’s half-human son Alucard, Belmont leaves a trail of demonic bodies as he searches for a way to defeat Dracula once and for all.

The anime for Castlevania relies heavily on the art style of the Konami games, which is a great visual look for both new and old fans of the franchise. The animation is seamless and exquisitely detailed, all the way from the dark, looming environment to the well-choreographed action sequences. The power of the vampires Alucard and his father Dracula are on full display in the anime style. Castlevania is certainly on the top ten list for vampire anime, making it one you’ll definitely want to experience.

The mid-century character designs are also very dark and alluring, perfect for setting the Halloween mood. After you watch Castlevania, you’re sure to get some good ideas for a costume to wear to the haunted house of your choosing.