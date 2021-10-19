Here’s How To Watch Code Geass

If you’re into mecha anime series, plot twists, and a whole lot of mental warfare, then you’re definitely going to want to check out Code Geass. First airing in 2006, this series quickly garnered a dedicated community through its two-season run and its eventual reboot ten years later.

Code Geass follows a Britannian Prince named Lelouch who, along with his sister Nunnally, has hidden amongst the Japanese people after their mother was mysteriously executed within their home. Driven by vengeance, Lelouch begins to put in motion a plan to take action against Britannia using the Japanese resistance and the power of Geass.

If you’ve already watched the show, then you’re likely eager to relive its unique story full of highs and lows. If you’re new to the franchise, then there’s quite a bit for you to binge. Here’s the best order to help you get through everything Code Geass has to offer.

Code Geass watch guide

There are three different ways to get through Code Geass, which is due to the original series being remade as two OVAs and then again as three films in a slightly different universe prior to the latest movie launching in 2019. While the recap films are definitely an option, the best way to experience Code Geass is via the original anime series. This will cause a few continuity errors when you reach the final movie, but nothing too major.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “The Wyvern Arrives” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “The Wyvern Divided” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “The Brightness Falls” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “Memories of Hatred” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “To Beloved Ones” (OVA)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Ressurection (Movie)

If you’re lacking time, you can sub out season one of Code Geass for the 2008 OVA Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Special Edition – Black Rebellion. If you choose to do this, you’ll then want to swap Code Geass: R2 for Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 Special Edition – Zero Requiem.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Special Edition – Black Rebellion (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “The Wyvern Arrives” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “The Wyvern Divided” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “The Brightness Falls” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “Memories of Hatred” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “To Beloved Ones” (OVA)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 Special Edition – Zero Requiem (OVA)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Ressurection (Movie)

For the latest movie to make the most sense, you’ll want to watch the three recap films Code Geass: Lelouch of the I- Rebellion: Initiation, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II- Transgression, and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III- Glorification. These movies have some small changes from the original series, namely the removal of key events and deaths of major characters.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the I- Rebellion: Initiation (Movie)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II (Movie)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “The Wyvern Arrives” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “The Wyvern Divided” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “The Brightness Falls” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “Memories of Hatred” (OVA)

Code Geass: Akito the Exiled “To Beloved Ones” (OVA)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III- Glorification (Movie)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Ressurection (Movie)

Code Geass is now available to stream on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation.