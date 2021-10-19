Here’s The Best Re: Zero Watch Order

The Isekai subgenre of anime has exploded over the past decade, and one of the biggest hits has been Re: Zero. Since it first premiered in 2016, the on-screen world of Re: Zero has blossomed massively and garnered a massive fanbase.

The show follows a fairly normal young man named Natsuki Subaru as he is summoned from his normal life in Japan to the mystical world with no indication of where he is or why he has been summoned there.

If you’re an Isekai fan, then you’re going to want to check this series out and get the most out of your viewing. There’s a specific order in which you’ll want to follow along. Here’s the best way for both new and repeat viewers to follow Re: Zero’s story.

Re: Zero watch guide

Re: Zero has plenty of content outside of its main series. Because of this, there’s going to be a stop during your watch of the main series to check out the OVA. Here’s the best way to go about this.

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – The Frozen Bond (OVA)

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – Season 1 (Episodes 1 – 11)

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow (OVA)

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – Season 1 (Episodes 12 – END)

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – Season 2

If you’re looking to slightly trim down your watch time for this series, then you can opt to watch the Director’s Cut version of the first season. Here’s the watch order if this is the route you choose.

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – The Frozen Bond (OVA)

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – Director’s Cut (Episodes 1 – 5)

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow (OVA)

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – Director’s Cut (Episodes 6 – END)

Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World – Season 2

Re: Zero is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and HBO Max.