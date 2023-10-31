How long is the ‘Attack on Titan’ finale?

As we brace ourselves for the return of Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and the rest of the Attack On Titan, fans of the anime can’t help but wonder how much longer we have left with them. With The Final Chapters: Special 1 lasting one emotional hour, perhaps the second special will give us a longer runtime?

AoT has long been considered one of the greatest storylines of all time. Although it has been criticized for its endless extensions of episodes, its thrilling plot has yet to be up for question. Although it’s been a decade since the first season aired, only four seasons have aired. Nonetheless, all of the solid world-building and laughter and tears have led us to this moment. With the grand finale only a few days away, it looks like viewers will be hooked to their screens for much longer than the last time.

The Final Season

Believe it or not, the AoT finale is a part of the show’s fourth season. While the season initially aired in late 2020 and early 2021, it was divided into three parts, much to the frustration of fans. In fact, otaku around the world has a hilarious notion that this season could be split even further. The first part features 16 episodes, while the second part has an additional 12 episodes. The third part, which contains the finale, features two special episodes. The first special (The Final Chapters: Special 1 was released in March earlier this year. Moreover, the release date of the second special episode where the series will meet its epic conclusion has also been confirmed.

The final season of Attack on Titan has 30 episodes in total, with the first special episode having a lengthy runtime of one hour. This allowed for a more focused and detailed adaptation of the manga’s conclusion and ensured that fans got a satisfying and emotionally charged episode. The final episode has also been confirmed by the Broadcast Service of Japan (NHK) to have a runtime of one hour and 26 minutes. Based on the official tweet posted on X, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part Three Special 2 will be released on Nov. 4, 2023, at 12am JST. A teaser video featuring Eren’s friends and allies trying to stop the Rumbling was included in the tweet.

The Attack on Titan finale is one that is eagerly awaited by fans around the world. While some may wish that the story would continue in another season, the series is faithfully adapting the source material and ensuring that the story ends on a high note. As we brace ourselves for the epic conclusion of this great anime, it is clear that the AoT finale is set to be a thrilling and unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike.