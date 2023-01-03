How old and tall is Tomoe from ‘Kamisama Kiss?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Kamisama Kiss.

Despite having the propensity to make himself seen and heard at all times, Kamisama Kiss‘ Tomoe nevertheless remains shrouded in a layer of mystery for most of the show’s first season, with his wild past unbeknownst to his land-god mistress, Nanami Momozono, and the audience alike. While it soon becomes clear that the fox yokai has been out and about, at least before his commitment to Mikage Shrine took effect, we’re only able to glean details about his past slowly but surely at first, with some questions being left unanswered.

The silver-haired, violet-eyed fox yokai’s exact age and height in Kamisama Kiss are just two of these unanswered questions. Although it’s eventually revealed that Tomoe’s been around for a while, his precise age is left unclear in the anime. Also, although the self-important, domineering, and hot-tempered perfectionist certainly carries himself like a giant, we don’t know the exact number he measures in at. So, without any further ado, let’s get down to it and try to solve these mysteries.

Tomoe’s age

Screengrab via YouTube/Tomoe-kun

Yokai age rather slowly in the world of Kamisama Kiss. Therefore, although he appears to be in his late teens or early 20s, Tomoe is actually over 628 years old, having first met a time-traveling Nanami during the feudal era of Japan. That being said, a specific number isn’t provided in the series. However, we do know that his birthday falls on August 19, so that’s something.

Tomoe’s height

Screengrab via YouTube/Tomoe-kun

It turns out that Tomoe’s imposing aura in Kamisama Kiss is actually somewhat justified height-wise. He stands in all his arrogant, fox-yokai glory at an impressive 6’3″, making him taller than his love interest Nanami, who is 5’3″, as well as his romantic rivals Mizuki and Kurama, who are 5’8″ and 6’0″, respectively.