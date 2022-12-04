How old is Guren Ichinose from ‘Seraph of the End?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign, Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Catastrophe at Sixteen, and Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Resurrection at Nineteen.

It’s difficult to define the role of Guren Ichinose, the enigmatic lieutenant colonel of the Japanese Imperial Demon Army and the leader of The Moon Demon Company, The Vampire Extermination Unit’s elite group of Cursed-Gear wielders, in anime Seraph of the End:Vampire Reign. Whether he ultimately turns out to be a hero, an antihero, or a villain has yet to be revealed in the ongoing story, but some degree of shadiness and mysteriousness is to be expected from a man who carries the demonic spiritual remnants of his “dead” girlfriend inside his demon sword. However, despite the dark clouds of enigma surrounding this man, there are some questions that can be easily answered about him, such as what his age is throughout author Takaya Kagami’s gripping post-apocalyptic tale.

To begin with, Guren Ichinose doesn’t just appear in the anime, Seraph of the End, and its corresponding manga. In fact, Kagami has written two separate prequel series (consisting of light novels) with him as the main character. How old is Guren, both before and during Seraph of the End, and does the number change?

What’s his age in the prequel series?

Image via Hulu

The answer to the aforementioned question is yes. Guren’s age is different in each series in which he appears. Although he shoulders quite a bit of responsibility for his age, he’s just a teenager in both prequels. While the first series, titled Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Catastrophe at Sixteen, begins with a memory experienced by Guren’s 5-year-old self, he’s 15 and then 16 years old during the events of the story itself, which comprises four volumes. After that, in Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose: Resurrection at Nineteen, he’s 16 in the story thus far, which consists of two volumes at present.

What’s his age in the anime series?

Image via Hulu

When Guren finds protagonist Yuichiro Hyakuya at the end of Seraph of the End‘s first episode, he’s 20 years old. By the start of the next episode, he’s turned 24, an age that he remains for the rest of the season. With all the monsters and vampires prowling the earth, let’s hope that he lives to see yet another birthday.