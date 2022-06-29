How old is Nezuko from ‘Demon Slayer’?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has quickly cemented itself as a modern classic, wowing fans with its gripping plot and stunning animation. Of course, like any popular series, people are keen to learn everything they can about the show’s characters. This information helps fans craft new fan theories and lets them know more about their favorite characters and stories.

And Nezuko is one of Demon Slayer’s most fascinating characters, with many fans wondering exactly how old the girl is.

What is ‘Demon Slayer’ about?

Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado, a teenage boy. Tanjiro lives in a world where violent demons roam the land, often murdering humans and drinking their blood. A small group of hardened warriors called the Demon Slayer Corps attempts to keep the demons in check. However, demons possess many supernatural abilities, and many demon slayers are slain doing this work.

Tanjiro’s life changes when he returns home one day only to find that most of his family has been slaughtered by demons. Only one other member survives, his sister Nezuko. However, Nezuko has been bitten and has turned into a demon. However, unlike other victims, Nazuko retained some of her human characteristics. As she displays some human emotions and the ability to think complex human thoughts.

While working out what to do, Tanjiro encounters Giyū Tomioka. Giyū sends Tanjiro to train under his old master, giving Tanjiro the skills he needs to become a demon slayer and join the Demon Slayer Corps. With this new skill set, Tanjiro and Nezuko head out on a quest to slay demons, avenge their family, and find a cure for Nezuko’s condition.

How old is Nezuko?

Nezuko’s age is a slightly complex topic. At the very start of the story, Nezuko is said to be the youngest of the main characters at a mere 12 years old. After Tanjiro’s training is finished, Nezuko would be 14 years old due to the passage of time during the time skip.

However, due to her condition, Nezuko doesn’t age physically. So her body retains the semi-demon, semi-human appearance it developed when she was transformed. So while Nezuko maintains her 12-year-old body, she has lived for 14 years. On top of this, it is currently unknown how this transformation has affected other parts of her aging process. As the nature of demon aging is left open to interpretation, making this question slightly more complex than it seems at first glance.