How Tall Is Broly In Dragon Ball?

While it’s no secret that Saiyans are for the most part larger-than-life individuals, some of them are simply just large. One of the biggest Saiyans⏤who also happens to be one of the most popular⏤is Broly.

The Legendary Super Sayian has had multiple versions introduced throughout the Dragon Ball series with the first being in the Dragon Ball Z film Broly: The Legendary Super Saiyan. The character returned in two further Dragon Ball Z movies⏤Broly: Second Coming and Bio-Broly⏤before ultimately being introduced into the canon thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

While the Broly shown in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super are slightly different both in lineage and design, one constant is the Legendary Super Saiyan’s huge stature.

How tall is Broly?

According to the information available online, Broly generally stands at 6’ 1” in his regular form and becomes between 9’ 0” and 9’ 10” in his Legendary Super Saiyan form.

These numbers are drawn from the fact that Broly is substantially larger when in his Legendary Super Saiyan form during the events of Dragon Ball Super, but in the original movies he is still noticeably larger than all the other Saiyan characters.

To put that into perspective against other iconic Dragon Ball characters, Goku stands at just 5’ 9,” so even in his normal form Broly is much taller than the series hero. In the same way you’ll struggle to find any characters more powerful than Broly, you’ll have a hard time finding anyone taller than this largest-of-all Saiyan.