How tall is Thorkell in ‘Vinland Saga?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Vinland Saga.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a warrior, you’ve probably pictured yourself as tall and muscular person. However, the truth is, the resulting attention you’d receive would come at a price, since standing out on the battlefield would make you a clearer target for your opponents. Such being the case, you’d have to work even harder to keep your enemies at bay, hopefully finding ways to stop several of them before they got very close. That way, only the best adversaries could get past your early defenses to fight you head-on.

This is much of how Viking warrior Thorkell the Tall, the spiky-haired, bandana-wearing giant from Vinland Saga, deals with many of his approaching enemies. He often uses his long, strong arms to throw logs, rocks, and axes to halt their advances, with only the worthiest foes making it past this stage of long-range warfare to face him more personally.

Standing head and shoulders above everyone else on the battlefield, Vinland Saga‘s brown-eyed, blonde, bearded badass can’t help but attract notice. Still, he’s happy to take on the challenge of the attention he receives, even if that extends to fighting a bear with his bare hands. Aided by his enviable strength, endurance, speed, and reflexes, this man is never happy unless there’s a promising fight headed his way, which his considerable height allows him to see coming before anyone else. Just how tall is Vinland Saga‘s battle-thirsty giant, anyway?

What is Thorkell’s height?

Image via Netflix

Thorkell the Tall stands proudly at a whopping 7’7” in height, which is impressive for someone living during the 11th century A.D. when people often struggled to get enough food. With his muscular physique complementing his imposing height, he also weighs roughly 397 lbs. When he enters the scene in Vinland Saga‘s ninth episode, he’s already aged somewhere in his 50s, but you wouldn’t guess it from his energetic and cheerful fighting style. Prepare to experience feelings of envy and wonder as you watch this veritable god of war in action.