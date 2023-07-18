How to watch all of ‘Fairy Tail’ in order

Hiro Mashima’s 2006 manga, Fairy Tail, is currently regarded as one of the best in the fantasy and adventure genres. It’s not for nothing that this is currently one of the best-selling manga works of all time, after all. And as tends to happen with all successful media, in 2009 Fairy Tail got an anime adaptation, which expanded beyond the borders of its source material over the years.

Now, the franchise is made up of over 300 anime episodes, several OVAs, two animated movies, and a special DVD extra. That’s a lot of content to get through, which sometimes scares away those new to Fairy Tail, despite the number of filler episodes they can skip. Once you dive in, though, you’re very unlikely to back out. Mashima just knows how to keep us hooked.

Naturally, those who wish to brave into this fantasy world want to do so in order, as they should. But with the number of OVAs and movies that have been released, it can be difficult for some to find their way. To make life easier for viewers, here you can find all installments in the Fairy Tail anime franchise listed in order of release and chronologically. Whichever one fans choose to go with is totally up to them, as both are considered right.

Fairy Tail in order of release

Fairy Tail, episodes 1-74

Welcome to Fairy Hills!! OVA

Fairy Tail, episodes 75-83

Fairy Academy: Yankee-kun and Yankee-chan OVA

Fairy Tail, episodes 84-117

Memory Days OVA

Fairy Tail, episodes 118-144

Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess

Fairy Tail, episodes 145-156

Fairies’ Training Camp OVA

Fairy Tail, episodes 157-168

The First Morning movie-OVA

Fairy Tail X Rave OVA 169-175

The Exciting Ryuzetsu Land OVA

Fairy Tail X Rave OVA

Fairy Tail episodes 176-277

Fairies’ Penalty Game OVA

Natsu vs Mavis OVA

⁠Fairies’ Christmas OVA

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Fairy Tail episodes 278-328

Fairy Tail in chronological order

Fairy Tail, episodes 1-69

⁠Welcome to Fairy Hills!! OVA

⁠Fairy Academy: Yankee-kun and Yankee-chan OVA

⁠Memory Days OVA

⁠Fairy Tail, episodes 70-124

Prologue: The Sunrise DVD extra

⁠Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess

⁠Fairy Tail, episodes 125-150

⁠Fairy Tail X Rave OVA

⁠Fairy Tail, episodes 151-154

⁠Fairies’ Training Camp OVA

⁠Fairy Tail, episodes 155-170

⁠The Exciting Ryuzetsu Land OVA

⁠Fairy Tail, episodes 171-175

The First Morning movie-OVA

⁠Fairy Tail, episodes 176-203

Fairies’ Penalty Game OVA

⁠Fairy Tail, episodes 204-233

⁠Natsu vs Mavis OVA

⁠Fairies’ Christmas OVA

⁠Fairy Tail, episodes 234-277

⁠Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry

Fairy Tail, episodes 278-328

This story is full of adventure, danger, and magic, so make sure not to miss out on any of the fun.