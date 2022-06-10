Before Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero finally launches in Japan, the voice cast behind the film shared more stories about its creation, including how they felt about the movie’s new villains.

In an interview with the official Dragon Ball website, Masako Nozawa the voice of Gohan, Goku, and Goten in Dragon Ball and Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo) shared their first thoughts on Gamma 1 and Gamma 2.

Nozawa shared that she felt that Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 fit in like they’ve always been part of the franchise.

“For me, when it comes to Dragon Ball, even when I see a new character for the first time, I feel like they’ve always been there. I guess it’s like they’ve always been in the Dragon Ball world and I’ve already met them a bunch of times. Even for villains, I just think, “Here we go again, looks like they’re up to their old tricks.”

Furukawa explained further that he feels the characters are an evolution from the villains we’ve seen in the past.

“I felt like these villains were a new breed compared to the ones that have come before. Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are handsome and have these “cool-guy” voices to match. Another thing that struck me was how some aspects of their personalities blur the line between good and evil in a way we haven’t seen before with villains like Frieza, Cell and so on.”

Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are set to make their debut in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It isn’t clear where this film will take these two characters or where they will wind up after its conclusion but we’ll know soon enough.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to launch in Japan on June 11 and is rumored to be headed for an international release in August.