Best known for Inuyasha, mangaka Rumiko Takahashi’s first serialized work, the shonen manga hit Urusei Yatsura, will receive an anime adaptation later this year—over three decades since it finished its original.

A new teaser video shared on the anime’s official website and social media channels announced the cast and crew of the new series, which will be animated by David Production (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force).

The teaser also shows a new key visual for the Oni princess, Lum, voiced by Sumire Uesaka (Girls und Panzer, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S). The human protagonist, Ataru Moroboshi, will be voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya (Attack on Titan, Blue Exorcist). The two can be seen posing with their characters in concept art from Urusei Yatsura’s official website.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind directors Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura will direct the series. Yuuko Kakihara is onboard as a scriptwriter while Naoyuki Asano is making the character designs.

Takahashi’s original shonen manga was serialized from 1978 to 1987, inspiring an ’80s anime series as well as various films and OVAs. The success foreshadowed a monumental career that saw the creation of other major series such as Maison Ikkoku, Mermaid Saga, Ranma ½, and eventually Inuyasha. Afterward, Takahashi wrote and illustrated the manga series Rin-ne in Weekly Shōnen Sunday from 2009 to 2017, amassing 40 volumes. Her current project, Mao, began serialization in 2019 and has so far produced 10 volumes.

Viz Media publishes Takahashi’s Urusei Yatsura in English. Fuji TV will air the new adaptation at some point in 2022. Unfortunately, there’s been no update on distribution outside of Japan.