Set in a surreal reality where the last remnants of humanity fight off colossal human-shaped monsters, Attack On Titan sees Eren Yeager joining the military in an attempt to rid the world of the evil creatures that have ruined his life and threaten to wipe out mankind.

Eren perhaps naively thinks that joining the military will solve all his problems, though we soon find that his situation and the nature of the world he lives in aren’t as clear-cut as it might appear. Ultimately his story becomes an endless cycle of self-perpetuating violence. Miserable for him, but fun for us in the audience!

Is Attack On Titan over?

Image via MAPPA

The Attack On Titan manga concluded in 2021 and the anime was quick to follow suit, with the final episodes of Attack On Titan airing in 2023. But whether the story ends here is anyone’s guess and there’s a tease that the Titan technology may yet rear its ugly head once again. The heroes’ experiences and sacrifices may have done nothing, with humanity continuing to perpetuate violence and internal conflict. In more direct terms.

As for whether we’ll ever get any more Attack on Titan, we simply don’t know. The show has already seen the spinoffs Ile’s Notebook and Attack on Titan: No Regrets, so there’s no reason we couldn’t get another prequel or side story set during the events of the show. This is such a huge franchise it seems unlikely it’ll stop here, but let’s face it, we may be waiting some time.