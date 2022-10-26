Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Shinigami Lieutenant Izuru Kira from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is no stranger to combat and bloodshed, approaching his duty to defeat his organization’s enemies with a sense of raw pragmatism, steadfast loyalty, and unflinching bravery, although violence is always performed as a last resort. In the end, whether the need is there or the order is given, a battle is simply a grim job that must be done efficiently. Our lieutenant of the hollow-slaying Soul Society’s 3rd division of the Gotei 13 has proven himself capable of seeing these unpleasant conflicts through successfully many times, with his proficiency with kido spells and skill at wielding his zanpakuto Wabisuke affording him considerable prowess. But even the strongest warriors in Bleach can experience an occasional bout of bad luck, and sometimes, this bad luck can be fatal.

What happens to Lieutenant Kira?

Image via TV Tokyo

During an altercation in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Lieutenant Kira takes quite a hit from a Quincy invader, having a significant portion of the right side of his abdomen and right arm taken clean off by a Heilig Pfeil. As can be expected from anyone who has experienced such an injury, the wounded shinigami collapses to the ground in shock. Fans of Bleach can only be left wondering, does he survive the gruesome attack?

Does Lieutenant Kira survive this?

Image via TV Tokyo

The answer to this question is both good and bad. Yes, Bleach‘s brave shinigami lieutenant warrior does indeed survive this attack, albeit significantly altered. He now needs rods wedged into the missing portion of his body for proper support. However, he doesn’t allow this major injury to set him back, and it isn’t long before he’s back on the job, performing his sworn duty for the Soul Society’s 3rd division of the Gotei 13.