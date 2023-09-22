Is Tengen stronger than Gojo in “Jujutsu Kaisen?”

Created by Akutami Gege, the popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen has offered fans worldwide an array of powerful characters and mind-blowing fight scenes. After the massive success of the first season, a prequel movie was released and the second season is currently airing. Among the very powerful set of characters in the series are Tengen and Gojo. The two characters have enjoyed great popularity among otaku, and are often the most talked-about when it comes to abilities and strengths. With Gojo touted as the strongest character in the series, and Tengen being a powerful immortal entity, fans cannot help but wonder who is stronger. However, to do that, we must delve into their unique abilities, and how they compare to another’s.

Satoru Gojo: The Limitless Cursed Technique

Satoru Gojo is arguably the most popular character in the series. He is also one of the most formidable characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, and his immense strength, intellect, and combat skills make him a force to be reckoned with. He is a special-grade jujutsu sorcerer and a teacher at Tokyo Jujutsu High. Gojo is known to have massive amounts of cursed energy, and he knows just how to use it in a fight. Currently, only Sukuna, the King of Curses, can match Gojo in a fight.

Besides his cursed energy manipulation technique, Black Flash, Gojo has an inherited power called the Limitless Cursed Technique. Throughout the years and even after his fight with Megumi Toji, Gojo has been able to harness and master this technique. The technique, often labeled “Limitless,” allows Gojo to manipulate and control space. This feat has been demonstrated in both the manga and anime. He also possesses the Six Eyes, which is a unique trait that enhances his sensory perception and allows him to see and understand the inner workings of cursed energy. This inherited trait is said to aid the precise use of “Limitless.”

The sorcerer is also capable of using several barrier techniques with ease. His use of the Reverse Cursed technique came to life when he was on the brink of death after facing Toji. After unlocking the technique, he harnessed it to heal himself and continuously feed positive energy to his Limitless. To top it off, Gojo’s domain expansion, Unlimited Void, traps victims in a metaphysical space. Additionally, the expansion causes his foes to endlessly receive all kinds of information and stimuli, thereby holding their minds and actions hostage. Infinite Void is nearly unbeatable. Overall, it is agreed that Gojo may just be overpowered.

Tengen: The Star

Image via Viz Media

Unlike Gojo, whose abilities are widely known, Tengen is a more mysterious character in the series, particularly the anime. Also known as The Star, Master Tengen is an immortal jujutsu sorcerer who remains in the Tombs of the Star Corridor. Their cursed technique grants them immortality, but does not prevent aging, so every 500 years, they must change their body. Aside from restarting the aging process, Tengen needs a new body to stabilize the barriers that protect the Jujutsu High locations. Without a new body however, they will evolve into a new lifeform without reason or will, which could make them an enemy to humanity.

Indeed, Tengen is an ancient and otherworldly presence, but his powers remain shrouded in mystery. They are known to have great barrier technique abilities. While their combat abilities have not been extensively explored like Gojo’s, it is widely known that their barriers and seals are incredibly potent. Their presence alone commands respect and fear in sorcerers and curses alike. In summary, it’s the fans that are left to speculate on the level of their true strength and abilities.

Comparing Strengths

It’s important to note that comparing their strengths is very much an apples and oranges debate. Especially based on what the fans know about these two characters. This debate ultimately hinges on the limited information we have about Tengen’s powers and the extent of their ability. Gojo has his Six Eyes and Limitless Cursed Technique, which we have seen in action. Furthermore, his ability to erase curses and manipulate space gives him a significant advantage in most battles. On the other hand, Tengen’s nature and the reverence with which he is regarded by others suggest that they may possess knowledge and power that surpasses Gojo’s.

If we must pit the two against each other, Gojo would win, albeit with significant blows dealt to him. Master Tengen’s disadvantage is primarily due to the mystery surrounding their true capabilities, and the fact that they’re a non-combative sorcerer. They are a character with very little information about them, while Gojo is often touted as the story’s most powerful character. As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to unfold, we are likely to learn more about Tengen’s powers. For now, all fans can do is hold out hope that both characters will be placed on a fair playing field. Until then, the debate will rage on.