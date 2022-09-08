Is the ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ anime linked to ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?’

We’re less than a month away from the premiere of Reincarnated as a Sword, the anime adaptation of the Japanese light novel of the same name, written by Yuu Tanaka and illustrated by Llo. Originating as an isekai (portal fantasy and science-fiction) web novel on the website Shōsetsuka ni Narō in October 2015, Reincarnated as a Sword was later published as a light novel series, which thereafter received a manga adaptation and a manga spin-off.

When it was announced that Reincarnated as a Sword would be getting an anime adaptation, the Japanese animation studio C2C—responsible for Aquarion Logos, M3: The Dark Metal and more—snagged the rights to oversee production. The wording in the anime’s title, Reincarnated as a Sword, echoes that of an older novel series, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, written by Fuse, and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It wouldn’t be improbable to assume that the two are related—but are they?

What is Reincarnated as a Sword about?

After dying in a tragic car accident, Master finds himself reincarnated in another life as a powerful and legendary sword with no recollection of his name. He remembers everything else from his previous life, but having accepted his fate, Master seeks someone to become his wielder, therefore giving him purpose. Fran, a young Catgirl who was born and raised in slavery, summons the sword after exhibiting a warrior’s will and uses it to defeat a two-headed bear attacking the slave trader’s caravan. From that moment on, Fran names the sword “Teacher” and embarks on adventures as Master’s wielder.

What is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime about?

Also adapted from a fantasy light novel series, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime began airing in 2018 and follows a 37-year-old white-collar worker named Satoru Mikami who is suddenly killed by an unknown assailant. While succumbing to his injuries, Mikami hears voices reciting commands that he cannot quite make out. When he awakes, Satoru discovers that he has been reincarnated as a Slime in an S&S (sword and sorcery) fantasy world similar to Dungeons and Dragons. As a Slime, Mikami has an inherent ability to devour anything and anyone and mimic its appearance and traits. Eventually, he meets Veldora, a powerful Storm Dragon whom he befriends. After a strange and enlightening journey, Satoru, dubbed Rimuru by Veldora, becomes the ruler of the Tempest, a nation founded by himself and the Great Forest of Jura natives. Rimuru’s influence and wisdom helps Tempest prosper. However, his newfound power attracts both allies and enemies.

Are the two related?

Despite the misleading titles, Reincarnated as a Sword and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime are not related. The former was written by Yuu Tanaka and the latter was penned by Japanese writer Fuse. Neither anime has referenced the other, nor has any official confirmation stated that the fantasy stories exist within the same universe or share continuity at all.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime‘s anime, which was distributed by Eight Bit, aired from October 2018 to March 2019. Fuse’s light novel series will receive a feature-film adaptation in November 2022. Meanwhile, Reincarnated as a Sword‘s own anime television series, which was— distributed by C2C — will premiere in October 2022.