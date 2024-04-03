Is there a ‘Solo Leveling’ episode 13 release date?

You just finished watching Sung Jinwoo claim the title of “Shadow Monarch” in the latest episode of Solo Leveling. So, it’s only natural to come back for your weekly fix of shadow-powered action.

Recommended Videos

First off, let’s give a shout-out to A-1 Pictures for their impressive work on the Solo Leveling anime. As a studio known for series like Sword Art Online, they had big shoes to fill, and they definitely delivered. With a solid 8.37 rating on MyAnimeList (MAL), it’s clear that fans and critics alike have been digging Solo Leveling‘s stunning visuals and adrenaline-pumping fights.

And can we talk about just how far our boy Sung Jinwoo has come? From a bottom-tier E-rank hunter to the literal Shadow Monarch, his journey has been nothing short of wild. We’ve watched him take on tougher and tougher enemies, learn to control his shadow soldiers, and even start to uncover the secrets behind his new powers.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and it looks like Solo Leveling season 1 is no exception. Despite the craving for more, it seems like episode 12 was the final piece of the puzzle for this arc. Lots of anime series go for longer seasons, with 13, 20, or even more episodes to tell their stories. But for Solo Leveling, 12 episodes felt just right to cover the first big arc.

Season 1 ended right after Sung Jinwoo defeated the mighty Igris. And with that single act, he claimed the title of Shadow Monarch, a necromancer of unparalleled strength. So, Jinwoo is not a lone wolf anymore as he’s got a powerful ally who will stand by his side through thick and thin. This left us satisfied but still hungry for more.

Fortunately, a second season is already in the works and we know that Sung Jinwoo’s adventures are far from over. Episode 13 (the first one of season 2) will start with the Red Gate Arc where Sung Jinwoo’s got some tough challenges ahead, all while expanding his shadow soldier squad and digging deeper into the mysteries of “The System.” Plus, we’ll finally get to meet some of the webcomic’s most beloved characters, like shadow soldier Beru.

The hunt may be on pause for now, but when Solo Leveling returns, you know we’ll be ready to answer the call. That being said, if you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can dive into the original webcomic and see how the story unfolds in all its illustrated format. Just be warned: once you start leveling up with Sung Jinwoo, it’s hard to stop.