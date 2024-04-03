Category:
Is there a ‘Solo Leveling’ episode 13 release date?

The legend of Sung Jinwoo is just beginning.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 05:38 am
An image showing Sung Jinwoo in combat mode
Image Via A1-Pictures

You just finished watching Sung Jinwoo claim the title of “Shadow Monarch” in the latest episode of Solo Leveling. So, it’s only natural to come back for your weekly fix of shadow-powered action.

First off, let’s give a shout-out to A-1 Pictures for their impressive work on the Solo Leveling anime. As a studio known for series like Sword Art Online, they had big shoes to fill, and they definitely delivered. With a solid 8.37 rating on MyAnimeList (MAL), it’s clear that fans and critics alike have been digging Solo Leveling‘s stunning visuals and adrenaline-pumping fights.

And can we talk about just how far our boy Sung Jinwoo has come? From a bottom-tier E-rank hunter to the literal Shadow Monarch, his journey has been nothing short of wild. We’ve watched him take on tougher and tougher enemies, learn to control his shadow soldiers, and even start to uncover the secrets behind his new powers. 

Solo Leveling Episode 13 release date

Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and it looks like Solo Leveling season 1 is no exception. Despite the craving for more, it seems like episode 12 was the final piece of the puzzle for this arc. Lots of anime series go for longer seasons, with 13, 20, or even more episodes to tell their stories. But for Solo Leveling, 12 episodes felt just right to cover the first big arc.

Season 1 ended right after Sung Jinwoo defeated the mighty Igris. And with that single act, he claimed the title of Shadow Monarch, a necromancer of unparalleled strength. So, Jinwoo is not a lone wolf anymore as he’s got a powerful ally who will stand by his side through thick and thin. This left us satisfied but still hungry for more.

Fortunately, a second season is already in the works and we know that Sung Jinwoo’s adventures are far from over. Episode 13 (the first one of season 2) will start with the Red Gate Arc where Sung Jinwoo’s got some tough challenges ahead, all while expanding his shadow soldier squad and digging deeper into the mysteries of “The System.” Plus, we’ll finally get to meet some of the webcomic’s most beloved characters, like shadow soldier Beru.

The hunt may be on pause for now, but when Solo Leveling returns, you know we’ll be ready to answer the call. That being said, if you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can dive into the original webcomic and see how the story unfolds in all its illustrated format. Just be warned: once you start leveling up with Sung Jinwoo, it’s hard to stop.

related content
Read Article The 10 best BL anime on Crunchyroll
Yuri!!! On Ice, Yuri and Victor
Category: Anime
Anime
The 10 best BL anime on Crunchyroll
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 3, 2024
Read Article The 10 strongest ‘Dragon Ball’ fusions, ranked
Category: Anime
Anime
The 10 strongest ‘Dragon Ball’ fusions, ranked
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Every living Conqueror’s Haki user in ‘One Piece’
Luffy in Wano with the straw hats behind him.
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
Every living Conqueror’s Haki user in ‘One Piece’
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 release date?
Haikyuu screengrab shows Hinata clenching his fists in excitement and Kageyama at the back jumping with excitement.
Category: Anime
Anime
Is there a ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 release date?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Are you the strongest because you’re Gojo, explained
Gojo Satoru Hidden Inventory Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Are you the strongest because you’re Gojo, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 2, 2024
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.