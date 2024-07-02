We’re still several months out from the dawn of the Gunnverse, but that was never going to stop the many figures of DC’s legendary mythos from carrying out new adventures on television.

One such adventure is Suicide Squad Isekai, which is exactly what it sounds like; the infamous Belle Reve posse — consisting of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Clayface, Peacemaker, and King Shark — are sent through a portal to another world to carry out the dirty work of Amanda Waller, complete with the Japanese-styled animation you’d expect from such a title.

When we last left the illustrious antiheroes, they had just managed to fight off a pack of werewolves controlled by Ratcatcher, who vows to keep up his pursuits of the protagonists (specifically Deadshot, his old cellmate), and that development will move forward with episode 4 this Thursday. But the question of the next episode’s arrival isn’t what’s on people’s minds right now; they want to know when the English dub will be rolling out, and who will be in it.

Is there a Suicide Squad Isekai English dub cast?

Photo via Warner Bros. Animation

At the time of writing, there’s no word on who’s going to be loaning their voices for the English dub of Suicide Squad Isekai in the United States. There does exist a dub for the anime in Asian countries via HBO Go, and while there’s been no official confirmation or announcement for even that cast, one Reddit user attempted to name the actors by the sound of the voices, coming up with such names as Karlii Hoch, Licu Christian, Jeremy Gee, and Genevieve Simmons.

Even if there was official info on that particular dub cast, there’s a not-zero chance that a completely new dub could be recorded for the United States release of the show. In short, you’d be wise to find satisfaction in the subtitled version for the time being, lest you let that get in the way of enjoying one of the most gleefully gonzo animated projects that DC has ever been a part of.

Suicide Squad Isekai is available to stream on Max and Hulu in the United States, with new episodes releasing every Thursday until the series finale on August 15.

