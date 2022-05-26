What is the ‘Chainsaw Man’ anime release date?

Chainsaw Man has been a massive sleeper hit ever since the manga debuted in the pages of Shonen Jump in December 2018, generating a large fanbase with its action-packed and ultraviolent story. Of course, whenever a manga does well, an anime adaptation is sure to follow.

Chainsaw Man tells the story of Denji, a poor young man who works as a devil hunter in an attempt to pay off his father’s debts to the yakuza. His only friend and company is his pet Chainsaw Devil dog, Pochita. When the yakuza double-crosses Denji and leaves him for dead, he ends up fusing with Pochita, turning him into a human-devil hybrid. This attracts a group of government devil hunters called the Public Safety Division, who offer Denji a job helping take down the infamous Gun Devil. What follows is a tale of violent vengeance as Denji gets revenge on the yakuza. While hunting for the Gun Devil, Denji meets many other hunters and demons all of whom are tangled in their own twisted webs of drama and intrigue.

Is Chainsaw Man getting an anime?

On December 14th, 2020, it was announced that Chainsaw Man would be getting an anime adaptation. The anime is produced by legendary anime studio MAPPA, which has previously worked on smash hits like the final season of Attack On Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Zombie Land Saga. It has also been announced that Ryū Nakayama will be directing Chainsaw Man, and Makoto Nakazono will be acting as the chief episode director. Tatsuya Yoshihara was confirmed as the action designer for the upcoming series.

Since the announcement, Chainsaw Man has been promoted at various events. There was a stage presentation discussing the upcoming anime and the staff behind it at Jump Festa ’21. In June a trailer was shown at the MAPPA Stage 2021 event, giving fans an early glimpse of several characters and the general animation style.

When is the Chainsaw Man anime coming out?

Despite massive fan hype, no concrete release date was announced as to when the Chainsaw Man anime will be released.

Many fans and anime insiders speculated that Chainsaw Man would be released in the Fall of 2021, with many suggesting that an October 2021 release date would be most likely. This turned out not to be the case, with many blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for the delay. A new teaser, released in December 2021, said Chainsaw Man would be landing in 2022, but it didn’t feature a more specific date.

There has been some activity as Crunchyroll confirmed that it will be carrying Chainsaw Man in the USA when it airs “this year”. Crunchyroll also announced that Chainsaw Man will get a subtitled and dubbed release, with the subtitled release being simulcast.

This has caused fans to start speculating again, with some suspecting that Chainsaw Man will land in the Fall, however this is not confirmed at the current time. So Chainsaw Man fans will have to wait a little while longer before they clear their calendars.