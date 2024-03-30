Is there going to be ‘The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash’ season 2?

There are still many more adventures waiting for Ivy and Sora in 'The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash.'

With a mix of medieval fantasy and feel-good drama, The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey To Pick Up Trash became a surprising anime hit. Obviously, fans of the series are now wondering when Season 2 will be released.

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash began as a series of a web novel written by Honobonoru500 and illustrated by Nama. The novel’s quick success led it to be acquired by TO Books, which has been publishing the story as light novels since 2018. In 2019, TO Books also began to publish a serialized manga adaptation of The Weakest Tamer, illustrated by Tou Fukino. The story took another step into worldwide recognition by gaining an anime adaptation of twelve episodes that wrapped its first season on March 29, 2024.

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash is set in a world where people have unique skills graded with stars. The story follows a young girl whose only skill, Taming, has zero stars, making her a pariah in her village. Hated by her peers, the girl flees her home, resorting to scavenging trash to get enough resources to survive a dangerous world. That’s how she ends up taming a slime named Sora while the creature is on the brink of death. Together, the two unlikely allies journey through the kingdom, questioning the shortcomings of the rank system to reflect people’s worth.

Will The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash have a Season 2?

The success of The Weakest Tamer anime has led millions of new fans to discover the fantastic world created by Honobonoru500 and Nama. Unfortunately, season 2 of the show has not yet been confirmed, though this doesn’t mean we won’t get one.

The story of The Weakest Tamer is still being written, and TO Books is publishing new chapters. That means the anime still has a lot of ground to cover, with plenty of content that can be adapted to the anime format. In addition, it’s normal for producing companies to work on a single season of a new anime to test the waters before committing to the project for multiple years.

This happens because animation is expensive, so it’s not worth investing the money and the time in a series that fails to capture a fateful audience. So, now that season 1 of The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash is over, it’s time to break down audience numbers and see if it’s worth pursuing a second season. Considering how well-received the first season was, season 2 will most likely happen. The first season of The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash is currently available on Crunchyroll.