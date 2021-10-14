Japanese Mobile Game Disney: Twisted Wonderland To Receive Anime Adaptation

For those who might think Disney‘s foray into anime would end with the Disney Plus anthology Star Wars: Visions, you got it twisted.

That’s because The House of Mouse recently announced it will be creating an anime adaptation of its popular Japanese smartphone game, Disney: Twisted Wonderland.

As MyAnimeList relays, the announcement was made today at the company’s Asian Pacific Content Showcase event.

The plot of the game somewhat resembles Harry Potter, with its protagonist getting summoned into another world through a magic mirror to join a school that teaches magic, Night Ravens College. The protagonist is guided under the wing of the school’s headmaster and gets to know the school’s top students from seven different dorms while searching for a path back to his home.

The game was released in Japan for iOS and Android back in March 2020 by Aniplex, in collaboration with Disney. The villainous adventure game’s narrative and character design was largely created by Black Butler‘s Rana Toboso.

The game, which features male villain characters inspired by Disney villains, proved to be a hit, garnering about 1.5 million downloads upon release.

A serialized manga adaptation has also been released, beginning back in March 2021, in Square Enix’s Monthly GFantasy. The comic is by Wakana Hazuki and Sumire Kowono, titled, Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Epsiode of Heartslabyu.

This isn’t Disney‘s first foray into anime, either. In 1996, the company became the sole distributor to the legendary films of Studio Ghibli, bringing Hayao Miyazaki classics like Princess Mononoke, Ponyo and Howell’s Moving Castle to American audiences.