Woah, we’re getting ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Funko Pops?

The biggest manga series in the world, and one of the most successful anime franchises ever, is finally getting the recognition it deserves — the Funko treatment. Funkoween 2022 is underway at Funko, the brand behind the iconic line of Pop! Vinyl collectible figurines, as the company announces upcoming additions to its ever-growing collection of pop culture touchstones. And the latest additions are the sorcerers and curses of Gege Akutami’s dark fantasy manga, Jujutsu Kaisen.

Announced this morning, the new line of collectibles features 15 total new designs of the series’ TV anime adaptations main cast. First-year students at Jujutsu High Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara are joined by their stylish teacher Gojo. Alongside the heroes are cursed spirits Sukuna and Mahito, series antagonists.

Based on character designs by Akutami and MAPPA artist Tadashi Hiramatsu (Yuri!!! On Ice), each character has received at least two designs to be divided up exclusively among various retailers like Hot Topic and Barnes & Noble. Some are already up for pre-order.

Check out all the new Jujutsu Kaisen Pops below.

Image © Gege Akutami/SHUEISHA, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Akutami began serializing Jujutsu Kaisen in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2018. The series, distributed in English by Viz Media and published on the Shonen Jump app, became the best-selling manga in the world in 2021. Meanwhile, its critically lauded anime adaptation would break box office records when the prequel film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 released internationally earlier this year.

A second season of the series’ anime adaptation is in production and expected to release in 2023. Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming on Crunchyroll.