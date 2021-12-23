It’s already Christmas eve in Japan, and you know what that means — Japanese anime fans are watching Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie right now. But to the dismay of weebs and the spoil-averse, the same isn’t true for North American fans when the clock strikes noon tomorrow.

Of course, we do know what happens. Jujustu Kaisen 0 the Movie is based on a 2017 shonen manga series by mangaka Gege Akutami. Originally titled Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, it was retroactively renamed after the success of its sequel manga Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen already received an anime adaptation (though as a series) directed by Sunghoo Park (The God of High School) at studio MAPPA (Yuri!!! on Ice, Kakegurui, Attack on Titan The Final Season) that concluded this March. Jujustu Kaisen 0 the Movie is being made by the same crew.

One fan shared how it feels to watch the movie release overseas with a sad Squidward meme in a viral tweet.

the jjk 0 movie is now out in japan

Another shared a similar sentiment with a more hyperbolic video.

"the jujutsu kaisen movie 0 premiers starting tonight at midnight only in Japan"

"the jujutsu kaisen movie 0 premiers starting tonight at midnight only in Japan"

international Fans:

One fan of the series riffed on the popular “god gives the hardest battle to the strongest people” meme with their own interpretation for the fandom: “god gives the hardest battle to the strongest people that’s why i am not in japan right now, watching the jjk movie”

#JJK0SPOILERS

god gives the hardest battle to the strongest people that's why i am not in japan right now, watching the jjk movie

Another sums up the viral reaction of the international fandom with a popular Eric André gif.

international jjk fans reacting to the spoilers from the japan-only release of the jjk movie

Beware. Fans are talking about the film with the hashtag #JJK0Spoilers. Of course, the manga came out four years ago too, but you know how these things go.

Jujustu Kaisen is streaming on Crunchyroll. Sadly, there is currently no word on when Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie will release in North America.