‘Jujutsu Kasisen’ fans are losing their minds over a fan-favorite finally getting their first cover

The latest cover of Jujutsu Kaisen surprised fans in the best possible way, even if it is slightly cursed. Created and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the manga covers change according to the volumes, conveying a different character each time. For its 22nd volume, Akutami finally made a decision long requested by fans: to have Maki as the cover.

Maki, the Jujutsu sorcerer without any curse power, has been receiving increasingly more screentime in the story as the students engage in one of the most violent and extreme fights thus far in the Sakurajima Colony arc. Not only has she been at the root of some of the most heartbreaking reveals in the story, but she quickly became a beloved character for her perseverance and for constantly fighting against all odds. For some reason, Maki had yet to receive prominence on the covers, and that moment has finally come.

Naturally, this choice immediately sent fans into a frenzy. Not only has Maki become a fan-favorite character in the whole series, but her importance in the story has reached exponential highs in recent volumes. Her ruthless and merciless predisposition while defeating the clans, aiming for revenge for her sister Mai, has immediately placed this character at the top of everyone’s list. Albeit she is not a hero in the story, she is nothing but loved by the fandom.

Some fans were quick to note a very specific detail, capable of leading even hard stone fans to tears. At the left corner of the cover, Maki is seen holding someone’s pinky, and that someone is, presumably, her late twin sister Mai. That detail is a nod to her promise to Mai before passing, where Mai asked her twin to “destroy everything.” After doing exactly that, finally honoring Mai’s last wish, Maki’s promise is materialized in this cover through a pinky promise.

The new volume comes right after the long hiatus by Gege Akatsumi. Since August, the author took time off from Shōnen Jump, making their triumphant return this past Sunday, Jan.22.

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, is expected to be released next Sunday, Feb. 5.