Kirito and Asuna from ‘Sword Art Online’: Their ages, birthdays, and heights, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Sword Art Online series.

Sword Art Online‘s Kazuto Kirigaya (better known as Kirito) and Yuuki Asuna are well-known for their prowess on the virtual battlefield, along with their resilience and ingenuity when faced with a serious problem. Together, the sword-wielding duo survive a death game and a psychotic fiancé, to name just a few of their successes when teamed up to defeat a threat. Without fail, whenever there’s a catastrophe, either in the real or online world, Sword Art Online‘s warrior couple can be counted on to take on the challenge.

Naturally, many Sword Art Online fans are obsessed with the gaming pair of lovers and want to know more about both characters, even seemingly small details. For example, throughout the Sword Art Online series, what are their ages, birthdays, and heights?

Their ages, birthdays, and heights

Image via A-1 Pictures

So far in the Sword Art Online series, Kirito’s age goes from 14 to 17 as the story moves along. Asuna, on the other hand, is aged 15 to 18 throughout the anime, making her roughly a year older than her boyfriend.

It just so happens that Sword Art Online‘s romantic pair share the same birthday season, albeit boasting separate months and dates. They were both born in the fall, with Kirito’s birthday falling on October 7, 2008, and Asuna’s on September 30, 2007.

Interestingly, Sword Art Online‘s loved-up pair appear to be around the same height based on what they look like standing side by side. However, while Kirito comes in at a little over 5’7″, Asuna’s height hasn’t been specified.