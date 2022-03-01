Finally, official dates for season two of the anime adaptation of Komi Can’t Communicate have been announced. Since learning in December of last year that the series will continue, fans have been excited to discover how the story will progress; will it follow the characters through their first year, or will the plot advance immediately to the second-year arc?

An official promotional artwork has been published, both on Twitter and the official Komi Can’t Communicate website, featuring returning and new characters as well as the date of the upcoming season.

The poster showcases Komi, Tadano, and Osana in the forefront, but also confirms the debut appearance of new characters, such as the misunderstood delinquent Katai Makoto.

Komi Can’t Communicate is an anime adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Tomohito Oda. Season one premiered on Netflix on Oct. 6, and ended in December 2021, with confirmation of a second season during the post-credits scene.

Save the date: April 6, 2022, is when the new season will launch.