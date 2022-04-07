Lady Gaga and Crunchyroll collab on new anime-inspired streetwear line

Sony-owned anime producer, distributor, and steaming service Crunchyroll announced today that its in-house streetwear brand, Crunchyroll Loves, is collaborating on a new lineup with Lady Gaga, featuring designs inspired by her latest, Grammy-winning album Chromatica.

Pre-sales launch today and are open through April 21 on the lineup that includes hoodies, shirts, sweatpants, and headwear. Each features artwork from artist McFlyy, whose own work already draws heavily from, if not pays homage to, anime. You can check out how McFlyy transformed Gaga’s Chromatica fashion into anime-esque illustration in the portrait below.

Crunchyroll also announced that proceeds from the new line will be donated to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit the artist launched in 2012 alongside her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, aimed at supporting the mental wellness of young people.

Chromatica is Gaga’s sixth studio album, released in 2020. The single “Rain on Me’ won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and the album received a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. In Japan, Chromatica won a Gold Disc Award for Western Album of the Year. She quickly followed the release with her second collaboration with singer Tony Bennett in 2021’s Love for Sale, marking her seventh LP.

Crunchyroll Loves launched in 2018 to design fashionable clothing inspired by Japanese streetwear featuring the artwork of popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Crunchyroll Loves has previously collaborated with musicians like Megan Thee Stallion and artists like Junji Ito to design its clothing inspired by

Crunchyroll Loves x Lady Gaga streetwear is available exclusively on the Crunchyroll Store through April 21.