Latest Anime News: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 arcs revealed and SAG gets vocal about ‘Mob Psycho 100’ controversy

Over the weekend there was plenty of news for anime enthusiasts that are sure to bring joy to the start of the working week — and some not-so-pleasant developments. New details about upcoming releases have come to light including My Hero Academia, Blue Lock, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Also regarding one of October’s biggest releases, the situation around Mob Psycho 100’s voice recast continues to develop. Here’s what you may have missed in the world of anime over the weekend.

Jujutsu Kaisen reveals its season 2 arcs and release plans

More info has been officially announced regarding the highly anticipated second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and for manga readers, this news is sure to excite. Season two of the show will adapt two major arc from its source material, the Kaigyoku/Gokusetsu arc, and the notorious Shibuya Incident Arc.

While this might not mean much to some fans of the anime, there is more good news. The official website for Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed that the show will run for two quarters, meaning there will be new content rolling out for half of 2023. For those eagerly awaiting more after the show’s first season and prequel film, its release next year couldn’t come any sooner.

To top off these new announcements fans have also been given a glimpse of new artwork to satisfy their hunger until more news arrives.

SAG Union chimes in on Mob Psycho 100 recast

Last week news broke that Kyle McCarley who voiced Mob in the dub on Mob Psycho 100 would not be returning for the show’s third season set to arrive next week due to contractual disputes.

Now, SAG-AFTRA the union of which McCarley is a member has spoken out about this recast on social media after Crunchyroll who will be distributing the show “refuses to even talk about a union contract.”

According to McCarley, the reason for his departure from the show was due to his request to amend his contract so that it will fit into guidelines set by SAG, the Screen Actors Guild of America. McCarley did share in a video that he would be willing to sign a non-union contract and return for the show’s third season if Crunchyroll agreed to meet with the union regarding union-affiliated contracts in the future.

At this point, there has been no further comment from Crunchyroll aside from confirmation that the character will be recast.

Fans get a closer look at the My Hero Academia cast ahead of season six

Ahad of My Hero Academia airing its sixth season fans are being gifted a new look at many of the iconic characters from the series all starting with Shoto Todoroki.

In a post to social media via the show’s official account it was announced that new visuals will be released for five key characters from the show over the coming weeks. Other characters who will receive the same treatment as Todoroki include Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shigaraki, and Dabi.

Todoroki’s voice actor Yuki Kaji also shared his thoughts about this new piece of season six artwork.

“I’m impressed by the rugged expression that symbolizes the development of the 6th season. Freeze!” “

There isn’t long to wait before fans will get their first glimpse at this upcoming season as My Hero Academia Season 6 is set to premiere on Oct. 1. You can check out the latest promo footage for this release above.

Blue Lock will not only get a two-cour release but also a mobile game

We now know exactly how many episodes to expect from Blue Lock when the popular manga series makes its anime debut next month. While early speculation suggested we might only get a single quarter run of the show it will in fact be getting the double cour treatment running for 24 episodes in season one.

This news was first shared by the Japanese news outlet Natalie. In this report, it was also revealed that a smartphone game is in development themed after the show which will be a “new sensation soccer training simulation.” Pre-registrations are said to be starting later in the year. Blue Lock’s anime will premiere on Oct. 8.