Latest Anime News: ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War’ gets dramatic new trailer, ‘Sword Art Online’ unveils cast visuals for its live show, and check out this history inspired ‘Spy X Family’ visual

Get excited anime fans. Multiple previews for upcoming projects were dropped over the weekend. The official trailer for the upcoming Kaguya-Sama: Love is War movie was released. Meanwhile, cast visuals for the upcoming stage production of Sword Art Online came out on social media. And finally, Spy x Family took some historical inspiration in their new visual poster.

Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime.

Official trailer for Kaguya-sama: Love is War movie has been released

Aniplex Japan released its official visual for the upcoming film adaptation of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- is the film that takes place after the events of season three of the anime series. The trailer shows off scenes from the anime, as well as the kiss that happened at the end of the season. Lucky anime fans will be able to get a glimpse of the film as a 30-minute preview will be shown in this year’s Anime NYC on Nov. 19.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- will be released in theaters in Japan on Dec. 17, 2022.

Sword Art Online unveils cast visuals for their live show

The stage adaptation for Sword Art Online has released cast visuals for its upcoming live show in Japan.

The show’s official Twitter account released multiple images of the key characters for the show. This was a few days after Aniplex Japan released a visual trailer for the upcoming stage show, showcasing some of the sword techniques that will be seen on stage. According to Crunchyroll, Sword Art Online -DIVE TO STAGE- will be based on the Aincrad Arc from season one, and ticket sales will begin on Oct. 30, 2022.

Sword Art Online -DIVE TO STAGE- will be performing in the Tokyo International Forum Hall C from Nov. 8 to 13, 2022

Historical references were found in the new Spy x Family offical art

Can Anya and Damian work together to make something as amazing as this? 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Hh9SE2k5zi — SPY x FAMILY EN (@spyfamily_en) October 29, 2022

Spy x Family released a new official artwork after episode 17 aired last weekend.

The poster featured Anya Forger and Damien Desmond, with a life-sized cardboard griffin that Desmond wanted to make in class. Fans who saw the poster noticed there was a subtle reference to the Jacques-Louis David painting, Napoleon Crossing the Alps.

Episode 17 of Spy x Family is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.