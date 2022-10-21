Latest Anime News: Netflix is working on a new ‘Death Note’ series, ‘Digimon’ fans set for a hit of gaming nostalgia, and ‘One-Punch Man’ celebrates Halloween

A wild week of anime is almost coming to an end and even in its final days, the news cycle continues to churn out content that will both make you excited for the future, and for today specifically, question what Netflix is doing once again.

Today in anime news, Death Note fans received a tease of what is coming and it might have you more worried than excited. On the other side of things, Digimon fans got some massive nostalgia including info, and One-Punch Man celebrates the spooky season. Here is what you may have missed in the wild world of anime.

Netflix is attempting a live-action Death Note once again

Image via Netflix / LP Entertainment / Vertigo Entertainment

We all remember that absolutely terrible attempt at a live-action Death Note film that arrived in 2017 and was soon forgotten, but it seems Netflix wants to right that wrong as a new report suggests a series is in the works.

According to Deadline, Halia Abdel-Meguid has been chosen to write and produce the live-action show which will be produced by Stranger Things’ creators the Duffer Brothers company.

There’s no shame in being skeptical about this show given that Death Note fans have been wronged by the streamer before, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see what comes out of this project.

Digimon World: Next Order is coming back, this time on new consoles

If you’re a longtime fan of Digimon who has been playing the franchise’s video games then you would have most definitely heard of Digimon World, and now Next Order is coming back after its initial release in 2016.

After its first release on PlayStation Vita back in 2016 and then eventual PS4 release a year later, now it is headed to Nintendo Switch and Steam for the first time — and there are some neat changes to enjoy.

When it arrives on Nintendo Switch, Digimon World: Next Order will include a new difficulty mode and higher pace movement to get around the map and work through the story. Digimon World: Next Order will arrive on Feb. 22, 2023.

It’s Halloween and One-Punch Man wants you to know

Image via Viz Media

A new chapter of One-Punch Man is here and it features a very specific cover that celebrates the spooky season which is upon us.

Shared to social media by Shenenleaks, this cover features all of the One-Punch Man crew dressed up in a variety of Halloween-inspired costumes.

ONE PUNCH MAN Illustration by mangaka Yasuke Murata in latest chapter pic.twitter.com/I2ZaNv2lOH — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) October 19, 2022

As it has just arrived, this artwork comes from One-Punch Man chapter 172. This chapter continues to wrap up the aftermath of Garou’s arc. The new release isn’t yet available to check out via Viz Media but will be added to its online manga offerings soon.