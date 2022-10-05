Latest Anime News: New ‘Chainsaw Man’ footage goes full throttle as ‘One Piece’ breaks Japanese box office records

Big news for shōnen fans, as a new teaser for the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man anime adaptation was released. Meanwhile, in Japan, the latest One Piece movie is still dominating the Japanese box office charts since its release in August. Does this mean that there will be an international premiere on the horizon? Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime.

The teaser clip for Chainsaw Man was released

The official Chainsaw Man Twitter account released a short teaser clip for the manga’s anime adaptation that will be released later this year.

The clip featured action-packed scenes from the show’s protagonist, as well as previews of the other characters fans will meet along the way. The tweet also provided a link to their website, where fans can view the broadcast times and locations in Japan. Chainsaw man is a popular shonen manga series that was released in 2018 and is still ongoing to this day.

The first episode of Chainsaw Man, “Dog and Chainsaw,” will be available on Crunchyroll on Oct. 11 for those in North America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

One Piece Film Red dominates Japanese Box office for the ninth week in a row

In international news, One Piece‘s newest film is still the number one film at the Japanese box office since its release back on August 6, 2022.

According to the Anime News Network, One Piece Film: Red made an extra 341,583,160 Yen ($2.36 million USD) last weekend and sold over 273,000 tickets. The film is said to have dominated other high-performing western films at the Japanese box office such as Top Gun Maverick and is now ranked 11th in the highest-earning anime film in Japan of all time.

And for fans outside Japan, the wait is almost over as the film’s international release comes close. According to Collider, One Piece Film: Red will be released in the USA and Canada on Nov. 4, 2022.

More anime will be entering Crunchyroll’s catalog to round out 2022

And for those who can’t get enough anime, new shows will be entering Crunhyroll’s catalog later this fall. The shows that will be available to view on the anime streaming platform are:

Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break – October 8

More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers – October 9

The Little Lies We All Tell – October 15

Kan Colle Season 2: Let’s Meet at Sea – November 3

All Saints Street – November 11

The Ancient Magus’ Bride OAD 3 – December 24

An official trailer for Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break was released today on the Crunchyroll YouTube channel. For those interested, the show is an anime about competitive cycling. Something to keep sports fans interested, and perhaps incline you to pick up a bike sometime. It is also the fifth season of the Yowamushi Pedal anime series, which was first released in 2013.