Latest Anime News: New footage revealed from ‘Mob Psycho 100,’ ‘Spy X Family,’ and the best look yet at the next Shinkai film

It’s been a quiet 24 hours in anime news, but fans have still had plenty to get excited about as new promotional footage has landed for a variety of upcoming productions including Mob Psycho 100 and Spy X Family. Also, film fans have finally got a new glimpse at Makoto Shinkai’s next film Suzume no Tojimari and it looks like it could be another fantasy hit. Here’s all you may have missed!

New trailer from Suzume no Tojimari

Fans of Makoto Shinkai’s smash hit Your Name will be pleased to see that a second trailer has finally arrived for the director’s next film Suzume no Tojimari.

Heading to theaters in Japan on Nov. 11, Suzume no Tojimari is gearing up to bring another unique fantasy adventure to fans. In the footage from the latest trailer, we see the film’s stunning animation and story which includes what seems to be a mystical cat. As Suzume searches for this cat it seems like there will be plenty of obstacles to overcome.

While the film is expected to arrive in Japan this November international fans likely won’t get a chance to see it for themselves until 2023.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Trailer

Ahead of its premiere next week, Mob Psycho 100 has received a brand new trailer showcasing what fans can expect from Studio Bones next season of the show.

This two-minute-long clip includes a ton of footage that hasn’t been shown in previous trailers for the season. Of course, it also reveals just how crazy things are set to become during season three.

Fans of Mob Psycho can take this taste of what’s come to bide things over until the new season premieres next week. You’ll be able to catch episodes via Cunrchyroll as they air weekly on Oct. 5. In the meantime, you can also binge through the preview seasons on the service now.

Spy X Family opening theme

If you thought that was all the new visual content to check out today then you are mistaken. Spy X Family has given fans a glimpse at the opening for its latest season ahead of its release next month.

Spy X Family Part 2 will be led by an opening track by the rock band Bump of Chicken and the song is called “Souvenir”. In the visuals for this opening, we see more of the family in stunning animation from Toho Animation.

If you’re not yet up to date on Spy X Family you can stream all of part one on Crunchyroll ahead of part two landing on Oct. 1.