Latest Anime News: ‘One Piece Film: Red’ breaks a massive box office milestone, ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 gets trailer and release date, and ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ is headed to the stage

Anime is standing up with the big dogs, with the entertainment medium proving it can sit right up there with Hollywood’s finest with One Piece Film Red breaking box office records domestically in Japan. On the subject of evolution, a certain story involving a pair of orphaned siblings is getting yet another adaptation under stage lights.

We also finally got a premiere date for the long-awaited continuation of an anime that last graced TV screens back in 2019. Here’s some anime news to catch up on that you may have missed.

One Piece Film Red cracks top 10 highest-earning films in Japan

Credit: Toei Animation

One Piece Film Red continues to be an absolute smash hit, and it hasn’t even hit western shores yet. It just hit an earth-shattering milestone in Japan, having just become the ninth highest-grossing film of all time in the country. To be clear, not just anime films – ALL films.

Since its release date on Aug 6, the film has earned over 17.3 billion yen, or roughly $116 million USD, shooting past the domestic earnings of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Bayside Shakedown 2, as reported by Anime News Network. If there were any proof that anime is only getting more popular, this is certainly it!

As for when western audiences can finally get stuck into Luffy and the company’s latest big-screen adventure on the big screen, it hits cinemas via Crunchyroll on Nov. 3 in Australia and New Zealand, and the US and Canada on Nov. 4.

Vinland Saga season two release date revealed in new trailer

At long last, we have confirmation on when we’re getting a second season of Vinland Saga, as well as a preview of the long-awaited anime. It will premiere on Jan 9 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gifu Broadcasting, and AT-X.

As a cherry on top, we got our first taste of the anime’s opening theme song, River, by Anonymouz. The second season will likely follow the events where the first season left off, with Canute claiming command of the Viking Army as well as England.

Netflix will be streaming the anime everywhere except China, and it will also be on the Crunchyroll platform everywhere except Asia.

Fullmetal Alchemist stage play announced

Credit: Square Enix / Marvelous

From manga to anime to manga-faithful anime to live-action movie – the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise continues to evolve, with the latest adaptation of Edward and Alphonse’s adventure being a stage play produced by Square Enix and Marvelous.

A full cast list has been announced, with two actors portraying Edward Elric – Yohei Isshiki, and Ryota Hirano, according to Comic Natalie.

Exactly how much of the Fullmetal Alchemist saga the stage play is covered is unclear, but the cast list seems quite comprehensive. At the very least we know those lucky enough to attend are going to be sobbing at some point, with Maes Hughes and Nina and Shou Tucker confirmed in the list of characters.

The play will run in Osaka’s Shin-Kabuki-za from March 8-12, and in Tokyo’s Nippon Seinen-kan Hall from March 17-26, if you’re fortunate enough to be local to either of those areas around that time.