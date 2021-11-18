‘Link Click’ season 2 announced, new visual

Link Click, an anime about time-hopping vigilante investigators and one of 2021’s most popular new shows, is officially getting a second season. When we last saw Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, time itself was coming undone. Chinese video sharing website bilibili, who premiered the first season alongside Funimation internationally, announced that Link Click will receive a second season and that the site will hold a conference on Nov. 20 to share more information.

In season one of the show, Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang used their time-traveling abilities to help clients from distraught parents to corporate rivals⏤and it was a hit. Season one of Link Click (aka Shiguang Dailiren) is currently #23 on My Anime List’s top anime of all time.

The series’ synopsis elaborates on the unique twist to time travel in the original net animation:

“In a small shop called ‘Time Photo Studio,’ the two friends provide a special service: using their extraordinary powers that let them enter photographs, they jump into pictures brought to them by clients in order to grant their wishes. Through the eyes of the photographer, they live through the events surrounding the picture and try to decipher how to solve their client’s request.”

Season one ended with a big cliffhanger as the friends and accomplices realized actors with much more reckless goals and dangerous agendas have similar powers, and that their good intentions are getting in the way of those machinations.

Image via bilibili

Along with the season 2 announcement comes a new visual illustrating the strained relationship between Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang as their ideals continue to diverge.

Studio Lan, who produced the first season alongside the Chinese studio Haoliners Animation League, shared the news along with the visual in a tweet overnight.

Will the two trapped between light and shadow reunited again？ LinkclickS2, our journey will begin again at 18:00，20th，Nov. in the Bilibili Donghua Release Conference.

Past or future, just let them be.#linkclick #时光代理人 #shiguangdailiren pic.twitter.com/CP2TMDk5i9 — 澜 (@STUDIO_Lan_) November 18, 2021

Link Click season 1 aired in Mandarin Chinese with English subtitles via Funimation. A Japanese dub was announced for Jan. 2022.