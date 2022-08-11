10 manga like ‘Seoul Station Necromancer’

Anime fans have loved getting to follow the story of Kang Woojin, a former high school student who was forced to another planet far away from Earth for 20 years. When he goes back to Earth, so much has changed that he does not recognize what he left behind all those many years ago. After he returns, his age is set all the way back to when he was born, as is his strength. His new goal in life is to become the strongest and most powerful Necromancer on the planet.

Getting to follow his path and journey into becoming the strongest and most powerful Necromancer has turned anime fans into wanting to find other manga like this one. Here are the best 10 manga that is like Seoul Station Necromancer, in no particular order.

Solo Leveling

Image via Anime-Planet

Jinwoo Sung is a hunter, but not a very strong one. Nobody that he works with respects him as a hunter, as they all look down on him and think low of him. However, the group he goes out with one day finds a hidden dungeon. Jinwoo thinks that this is his one and maybe his only chance to prove himself worthy and useful to his group.

The Lone Necromancer

Image via thelonenecromancer.com



Seongwu is a highly decorated veteran who went to college after he fulfilled his duty to his country by serving in the military. He is trying his best to live a normal life when suddenly, one day he must choose a role to select. He decides that he wants to choose the role of Necromancer which gives him powers he never thought or dreamed that he would ever have. The world is chaotic as can be and it is up to Seongwu to save everyone.

The Return of the Disaster-Class Hero

Image via returnofdisasterclasshero.com

There is suddenly an unknown creature that descends onto Earth which the humans call a calamity. In order to battle these creatures, the zodiac gods come back and are in the form of 12 different human saints. Geon Lee was not supposed to also come to help, but he did and he is the most powerful of all. He was left for dead 20 years ago, but he is ready to face off and battle once again, as his life and the world depends on it.

PathFinder

Image via Anime-Planet

Garam is about to turn 25, but her parents forgot and she is still unemployed. On the eve of her birthday, she wishes for a new life, one that she can feel proud of. She soon finds out that she is able to travel through worlds. This is not without consequence though, as when she does, the life that she had on the other planet is completely destroyed. She must learn all that she can about her powers with the hopes of going back to her planet and to her loved ones.

Ooparts

Image via Anime-Planet

A special object is on this planet that nobody should be in possession of. Not only should it not be in anyone’s possession, but it should not even be able to exist on this planet. Those who are in possession of it live in an outside part of the world, where crazy and special things are happening all around them just for being around this object.

The Druid of Seoul Station

Image via Webtoon

Suho Park was having a typical day for him that turned all around and crazy. Out of nowhere, he is transported to a completely new and different planet. While he is learning how to live and adapt to his new world, something he does rather well given the circumstances, he is suddenly brought back to Earth, just as quickly as he was taken away. Monsters had taken over the planet while he was away, thus leaving him unable to live on the planet he once knew. He must learn how to fight the monsters as well as how to survive on this new version of Earth.

Leveling Beyond the Max

Image via MangaDex

Cha Shinhyun is in a terrible car accident that does not kill him, but rather transports him to a dimension in which he can learn to perfect martial arts. After 140 years of hard work and training, he becomes the strongest person in Murim. He then is able to return back to his home on Earth, where he finds his once home is now filled with monsters and the people must kill them. Each time they kill, the people are able to level up their power level. Doing so drastically increases their odds and chances of survival. Cha is wanting to ensure his family is able to survive, but also wants to find the person that hit him and exact his revenge on them.

Hyper Luck

Image via Anime-Planet

Lee Ki-Ho is a video game fanatic who loves to play his virtual reality game. Unfortunately for him, he is struggling very much. All of a sudden, out of nowhere, he is given something that can turn his life around. He got incredibly lucky, as he is one out of the 400 million different players of the game to get this item that helps change his life in the game.

Knockin’ On the Dungeon Door

Image via Goodreads

Hyeonbok Kim one day goes outside of his cozy and comfortable apartment to find a dungeon that is full of monsters instead of the home that he knows so well. At first, he hopes that he can hide out on the side and wait out the attack. He soon realizes that he cannot do that, so he must try to battle the monsters as best he can. He gets help from friends as well as a mysterious gift left by someone. Along the way, he is able to harness his talent for magic, something that not a lot of people can do. He must take these new gifts and battle the monsters as tough as he can.

The Divine Twilight’s Return

Image via Anime-Planet

Thanatos, the king of the underworld, offers Lee Changsun a job after he is put on trial. After the trial, Lee returns from the underworld and is told that his new job is to try to seal off all other demon worlds from entering his planet. Lee knows that this is his chance to make amends to those around him and do good in his life. However, someone is keeping a close watch on Lee, making him even more nervous about his new position.