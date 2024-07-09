‘Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian’ episode 2 release date, confirmed

Have you ever let your guard down and shared secrets, thinking you were in a safe bubble, only to realize someone understood more than you expected? Every. Single. Word. Cue the internal screaming and the desperate wish for a hole to crawl into. This is the core of the delightful awkwardness in the new anime Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian.

Based on the manga of the same name, which was adapted from a light novel, this anime is all about the perils of assuming linguistic ignorance. In the series, Alya, a high school girl, frequently expresses her feelings and thoughts in Russian, believing it shields her from the understanding ears of her classmates. Plot twist: her classmate Masachika, to her obliviousness, understands every word she says.

The first episode laid the groundwork, with both the main characters having their fair share of blushing moments. Now, if you’re as invested in this love story as I am, you are probably wondering when you can catch the next installment. So, here it is.

Episode 2 is set to air on July 10 at 11:30 pm JST. For all you international fans out there, you can catch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Here are the release timings for the upcoming episode across different time zones:

Time Zone Local Time Date Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:30 pm July 10 Central Standard Time (CST) 9:30 am July 10 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:30 am July 10 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2:30 pm July 10 Central European Time (CET) 3:30 pm July 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:00 pm July 10 Philippine Time (PHT) 10:30 pm July 10 Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) 12:00 am July 11

