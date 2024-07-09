Image Credit: Disney
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings
Image via Crunchyroll
‘Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian’ episode 2 release date, confirmed

Get ready for more misunderstandings and hilarious moments.
Published: Jul 9, 2024 06:18 am

Have you ever let your guard down and shared secrets, thinking you were in a safe bubble, only to realize someone understood more than you expected? Every. Single. Word. Cue the internal screaming and the desperate wish for a hole to crawl into. This is the core of the delightful awkwardness in the new anime Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian.

Based on the manga of the same name, which was adapted from a light novel, this anime is all about the perils of assuming linguistic ignorance. In the series, Alya, a high school girl, frequently expresses her feelings and thoughts in Russian, believing it shields her from the understanding ears of her classmates. Plot twist: her classmate Masachika, to her obliviousness, understands every word she says.

The first episode laid the groundwork, with both the main characters having their fair share of blushing moments. Now, if you’re as invested in this love story as I am, you are probably wondering when you can catch the next installment. So, here it is.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 2 release date

Episode 2 is set to air on July 10 at 11:30 pm JST. For all you international fans out there, you can catch the episode on Crunchyroll.

Here are the release timings for the upcoming episode across different time zones:

Time ZoneLocal TimeDate
Japan Standard Time (JST)11:30 pmJuly 10
Central Standard Time (CST)9:30 amJuly 10
Eastern Standard Time (EST)10:30 amJuly 10
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)2:30 pmJuly 10
Central European Time (CET)3:30 pmJuly 10
Indian Standard Time (IST)8:00 pmJuly 10
Philippine Time (PHT)10:30 pmJuly 10
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)12:00 amJuly 11
