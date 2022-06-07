Kentaro Miura’s legendary manga series Berserk will return, following the creator’s passing in May 2021.

The manga’s publisher Hakusensha announced its return, with Miura’s friend and fellow manga artist Kouji Mori to finish one of the medium’s greatest horror series.

The statement explains that the team will stick as closely as possible to ideas for the series that were mentioned by Muira before his passing.

“Upon resuming the series, our production team decided on a basic policy. “Mr. Miura said so.” This is what the production team kept in mind. Since he did not leave behind rough drafts, it is impossible for us to create a manuscript exactly in the way he would have intended. However, we will write the manga so as not to deviate from Mr. Miura’s own words. We would like to take the “Kentaro Miura” that we knew so fondly through our conversations and work and convey this to all of you in a sincere manner. We believe that this policy, although imperfect, is the best way to deliver the Berserk that Mr. Miura envisioned to everyone as faithfully as possible.”

The team continued explaining that the current Fantastia Arc/ Elf Island Chapter will continue for six more chapters and then an entirely new arc will begin. This new work will be credited as “Original work by Kentaro Miura, Manga by Studio Gaga, Supervised by Kouji Mori”.

Mori added his own message to the statement reaffirming that the future stories told in Berserk will all be from conversations had with Miura and nothing else.

“I will only write the episodes that Miura talked to me about. I will not flesh it out. I will not write episodes that I don’t remember clearly. I will only write the lines and stories that Miura described to me. Of course, it will not be perfect. Still, I think I can almost tell the story that Miura wanted to tell.”

The next chapter of Berserk is due to arrive on June 24, 2022.