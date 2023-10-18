‘Blue Lock’ Chapter 238 release date and more

The final whistle is going to blow on this long-running match, but when does it drop?

Like many, I was skeptical about how good a soccer manga could really be, but Blue Lock blew me away. Writer Muneyuki Kaneshiro and artist Yusuke Nomura’s high-octane tale of the Japanese national team adopting an experimental “blue lock” training regime designed to produce the world’s greatest striker is – to put it mildly – ludicrously entertaining.

The current arc is centered on a match between Bastard Munchen and Ubers, with the score currently deadlocked at 2-2. This one match has been going on for a while in the manga, with fans eager to see it finally resolved.

That will come very soon in Chapter 238 – titled “Dreamers” – so when can we expect it?

Blue Lock chapter 238 will become available in “raw format” (aka in Japanese) on Tuesday Oct. 24. More precisely, here are the exact times it’ll become available around the world:

Pacific Daylight Time: 07:00 am

Central Daylight Time: 09:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time: 10:00 am

British Summer Time: 03:00 pm

Central European Summer time: 04:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 08:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am (on Wed Oct. 25)

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am (on Wed Oct. 25)

How to read

Blue Lock is serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine, albeit in its original Japanese. The official English translations are produced by Kodansha US, and can be read on their “K Manga” website and app.

It’s unclear whether Kodansha will be releasing their official translation at the moment of release, and as they only have collected (tankōbon) editions available, we suspect not. However, as is common with most popular manga, there will be fan translations flooding the internet very soon after the official release.