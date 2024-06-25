‘Dreaming Freedom’ chapter 146 release date, confirmed

Dreaming Freedom (or From Dreams to Freedom) has been bringing on the heat in the last few chapters. The romantic manhwa’s last two chapters have been quite polarizing, but it’s no doubt that Jeongmin and Siyun’s relationship ups and downs are what makes the story rather addictive. Chapter 146 of Dreaming Freedom is set to release soon, but due to the many different time zones, the chapter will be available at varying times around the globe.

Chapter 145 was quite the emotional experience for readers of the manhwa. As Siyun’s apparent obsession with Jeongmin is now a complex subject, the fate of their time together hangs in the balance. Now that it’s revealed that he is an actor, their relationship will be tested, especially following some shocking suggestions about what he’s been up to with his coworkers. Clearly, Jeongmin has a choice to make: compromise her beliefs and refrain from showing jealousy, or put her foot down and refuse to be toyed with.

Chapter 146 of Dreaming Freedom will be officially released on June 25, 2024. These are the following times that the latest chapter will be available in your region:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8:00 AM

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

Greenwich Mediterranean Time (GMT): 3:00 PM

Philippines Standard Time: 11.00 PM

Singapore Standard Time: 12 PM

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 PM

Central Standard Time: 8.00 AM

For the following regions, the manhwa will be made available on June 26:

Korean Standard Time (KST): 12:00 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12:00 AM

Australia Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): 2:00 AM

All chapters of Dreaming Freedom are available to read on Naver Webtoon.

