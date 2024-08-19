Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ending? Gege Akutami’s announcement, explained

In December 2023, Gege Akutami claimed that Jujutsu Kaisen would end sometime in 2024, and fans have been waiting for the other foot to drop all year.

A few supporters of the manga have remained hopeful though, believing that Akutami might be able to extend the deadline given, especially with the ongoing epic battle of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. But as the end of the year approaches, and after the latest Jump Press announcement, the fate of Jujutsu Kaisen has been revealed.

Is JJK over for good?

Jujutsu Kaisen by Akutami Gege will be ending in 5 more chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #44 out on September 30th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/5tZxycFiRC — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 19, 2024

Unfortunately, the day of reckoning is here, and Jujutsu Kaisen will indeed be ending very, very soon. The impending end has come as a shock to both casual and hardcore fans. Having first debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump back in March 2018, Jujutsu Kaisen introduced us to a thrilling world of sorcery and martial arts, quickly gaining ground to become one of the most beloved anime of all time. Gege Akutami announced that Jujustu Kaisen will end after the next five chapters are released. This bombshell of a news drop has left followers in a panic, to say the least.

The announcement that Jujutsu Kaisen is ending was first made at Shonen Jump’s new mini-series program, Jump Press, which aired live on the official YouTube channel page. The presentation, along with a few other announcements, featured a fresh statement penned by Akutami about the series’ imminent end.

The story will end in 5 chapters. I was able to wrap up the story the way that I wished to thanks to the support and help. Thank you!! I am working diligently on the final chapter to make it worthy (hopefully) of the support that so many people have given to Jujutsu Kaisen. With that, everyone!! I humbly ask for your forgiveness!!

This will officially bring the great six-year run to a conclusion on Sept. 30, with Chapter 271 serving as the final and concluding chapter. The series is currently in the midst of an exciting plot, with tensions growing and stakes higher than ever. Chapter 267 is going to give us possibly the latest spin, as Yuji and Sukuna’s conflict approaches its culmination.

To most, five chapters seem insufficient to wrap up a story with many outstanding questions, the most important being what happens if Yuji prevails. While much remains uncertain, we can only hope that the last chapters will be filled with enough action, emotional moments, and surprising revelations to satisfy the fans. It’s a bittersweet moment for everyone involved, as we excitedly await the climax, while also dreading the end of this great anime.

