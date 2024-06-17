Image via Lezhin Comics
Is there ‘A Tree Without Roots’ chapter 53 release date

The mystery surrounding Hee-seo’s benefactor continued to drive this BL manga forward.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 05:54 am

After a few months since the conclusion of season 1 in February, the popular BL manhwa A Tree Without Roots is now on track for the continuation of the second chapter. After the seemingly long wait, fans can only hope that the second season will follow its successor’s procedural release sequence. Steadfast readers of this manhwa have already completed Chapter 52, and they’re hoping that there won’t be any delay on the subsequent releases.

Is there an A Tree Without Roots chapter 53 release date?

As the balls start rolling for season 2, some readers may be anxious about the release schedule, not wanting to rely on mere predictions about when to expect a new chapter. Chapter 52 (the debut chapter ) of A Tree Without Roots came out on June 6, 2024. As season 1 followed a simultaneous weekly release schedule, we can expect that season 2 will follow the same streak, and it’s already looking that way, as Chapter 53 arrived on June 13. 

If all goes well without an unforeseen delay, we expect the subsequent chapters to continue with this pattern. According to the series authors’ disclosure in the creator’s note for season 1,  Lapo confirmed that the manga will be a three-season series. Therefore, fans can be rest assured that there’s at least 50-100 more chapters in store.  

Manhwa synopsis 

Image via Lezhin Comics

Kwon Hee-seo who lost his mother and only remaining family member in a sudden suicide, seeks answers. All this occurs while he endures abuse from his foster family. Altogether, he is haunted by the question about his mother’s death, as well as the identity of his secret benefactor. Desperate for clarity, Hee-seo does his best to draw his benefactor out of hiding. However, as it turns out, this action will cost him more than he bargained for. The entire manhwa is available to read on Lezhin Comics.

Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.