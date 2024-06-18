‘One Piece’ chapter 1118 release date and time confirmed

The eagerly awaited chapter 1118 of One Piece is set to make its debut soon, sending ripples of excitement through the global fanbase of this legendary manga series. Created by the genius mangaka Eiichiro Oda, One Piece has lured readers with its thrilling adventures, rich world-building, and unforgettable characters for over two decades. As the story continues to unfold, each new chapter brings us closer to the climax of Luffy’s quest to become the Pirate King.

Recap of chapter 1117

In Chapter 1117 of One Piece, the world reacts to Vegapunk’s revelations from the previous chapter. People are intrigued by the ancient cities submerged under the ocean 800 years ago. Pirates, including the Krieg Pirates, express their desire to claim the sunken treasures, and Mont Blanc Cricket is determined to explore the ocean floor further. On the other hand, Vegapunk refrains from elaborating on the Void Century, labeling further comments as speculative.

The Straw Hats attempt to escape from Egghead, aided by Edison and Stussy who create clouds for the Thousand Sunny’s launch. As they prepare to leave, Nusjuro attacks, but is thwarted by Jimbei and Zoro, allowing the Sunny to escape. Meanwhile, Luffy, Dory, and Broggy head to the Giants’ flagship, leading the Giants in a successful assault against the Navy.

The chapter then shifts to the Iron Giant, confronted by four of the Five Elders, who reveal its connection to an attack on Marijoa 200 years ago. Vegapunk prepares to reveal the “Will of D” during his broadcast, capturing the attention of Blackbeard and Dragon. However, the Elders incapacitate the Iron Giant and stop the broadcast. This highlights their fear of the truth behind the “Will of D,” which appears to be more threatening to them than the forbidden knowledge of the Void Century.

According to official sources, One Piece Chapter 1118 will be released on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 7:00 am PT. Fans around the world should mark their calendars and set their alarms to ensure they don’t miss the latest developments in the saga. The chapter will be available at the following times, depending on your time zone:

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 10:00 am CT

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 11:00 am ET

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 4:00 pm BT

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm CEST

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 8:30 pm IST

Monday, June 24, 2024, at 12:00 am JST

Monday, June 24, 2024, at 1:00 am AEST

For the best reading experience, and to support the official release, fans can access chapter 1118 on platforms like VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump, Manga Plus by Shueisha, and other authorized distributors. These platforms ensure that readers get high-quality translations, as well as support the creators behind this phenomenal series.

